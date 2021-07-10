Biden administration appoints Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India

New York: US President Joe Biden appointed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the ambassador to India. ‘Today, the President announced that I am his nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role,’ Garcetti tweeted.

Garcetti served 12 years as an Intelligence Officer in the US Navy Reserve Component and served under the Commander, US Pacific Fleet and the Defense Intelligence Agency before retiring in 2017 as a Lieutenant. He became the mayor of Los Angeles in 2013.

The US administration also appointed Democratic fundraiser Denise Bauer as the ambassador to Monaco, Peter Haas as ambassador to Bangladesh and Bernadette Meehan as ambassador to Chile.