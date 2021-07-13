BCCI announces revised schedule for ODI and T20

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the revised schedule of India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The three-match ODI series will now begin from July 18, instead of July 13, followed by the T20Is.

‘The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases. The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021,’ BCCI said in a statement.

The three ODIs will be now be played on July 18, July 20 and July 23. The T20I series will begin from July 25 followed by the next two matches on July 27 and July 29. All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.