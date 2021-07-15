Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal, shares throwback pics

Actor-television host Mandira Bedi recently shared some throwback pictures with her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Raj died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mandira shared photos from their vacations and anniversary celebrations and wrote: ’25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.’

The post received lots of love from colleagues and industry people including Ashish Chowdhary, Vidya Malawade.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mandira shared a photo of a napkin with ‘Raji…’ scribbled on it and penned: ‘Miss you Raji..’ with a broken heart emoji.

Raj has directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He had also produced Onir’s movie, My Brother… Nikhil. He died at the age of 49, after suffering his second heart attack. The couple got married in 1992 and have a son and a daughter together.