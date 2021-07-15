DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

New travel advisory issued in UAE

Jul 15, 2021, 04:00 pm IST

Dubai: From August 1, all Pakistani passengers travelling to UAE must carry a Covid-19 certificate attested by the UAE embassy and the foreign ministry of Pakistan.

‘It is mandatory to carry a UAE embassy attested vaccine certificate for Covid-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counsellor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, before traveling to the UAE,’ said the notification issued by the UAE Embassy said.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha: Free parking announced in Abu Dhabi 

Meanwhile, the suspension of commercial passenger flights from Pakistan was again extended till July 21.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 15, 2021, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button