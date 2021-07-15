New travel advisory issued in UAE

Dubai: From August 1, all Pakistani passengers travelling to UAE must carry a Covid-19 certificate attested by the UAE embassy and the foreign ministry of Pakistan.

‘It is mandatory to carry a UAE embassy attested vaccine certificate for Covid-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counsellor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, before traveling to the UAE,’ said the notification issued by the UAE Embassy said.

Meanwhile, the suspension of commercial passenger flights from Pakistan was again extended till July 21.