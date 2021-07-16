18 mobile phones recovered from high-security jail

Srinagar: The security agencies busted a network run by Pakistan-based militants and recovered 18 mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, 13 SIM cards, chargers and accessories from a high-security prison in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘18 mobile phones, blue tooth devices, 13 SIM cards, chargers and accessories were recovered during rails by the counter-intelligence wing of the CID, police, and the CRPF from barracks inside the Kot Balwal jail. These were being used by the militants to stay in touch with their colleagues outside and carry out their activities. Among the seizure were many smartphones with all applications which were being accessed by the militants and other detenus to stay in touch with their associates. The seizures were made after obtaining search warrants from the NIA court. Jail staff also cooperated during the searches. Whether the jail staff was involved in the network racket by facilitating the smuggling of the mobile phones into the jail is being investigated’ said a statement issued by police.