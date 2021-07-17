Afghanistan President accuses Pakistan over supporting Taliban militants

Kabul: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, has once again accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban militants. While addressing the Central and South Asia connectivity conference held in Tashkent, Ashraf Ghani claimed that more than 10,000 jihadi fighters entered the country from Pakistan.

‘Contrary to repeated assurances by Prime Minister Khan and his Generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest, they fell short of use of force and its power and influence to make the Taliban negotiate seriously. Networks and organizations supporting the Taliban are openly celebrating the destruction of the assets and capabilities of the Afghan people and State,’ Ghani said.

Earlier Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh accused that Pakistan military had threatened missile launches against the Afghan Air Force.

Taliban had earlier claimed that 80% of the country is under their control. Majority of the American forces have already left Afghanistan after Joe Biden announced that all US troops would be withdrawn by August.