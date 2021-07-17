India to face Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday: Possible playing XI

Colombo: In cricket, the ‘Team India’ will face Sri Lanka in the first ODI. The Indian team will play three ODIs and three T20 matches from July 18 to 29. ODIs will be on July 18, 20, 23 and T20s will be on July 25, 27, 29.

BCCI has deployed second row players for the Sri Lankan tour as the first line players of India are in England for the Test Series. Shikhar Dhawan is the captain of the team and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice captain.

India’s likely playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini/Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal