Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist to be buried at Jania Millia Islamia graveyard

New Delhi: Danish Siddiqui, a slain photojournalist, will be buried at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, according to a statement from the university released on Sunday. The statement further added, ‘Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor has accepted the family’s request to bury Danish Siddiqui’s body in a graveyard for university employees, their spouses and minor children.’

Pulitzer Prize winner Siddiqui earned his master’s degree from the university. Akhtar Siddiqui, his father, was the Dean of the Faculty of Education in the same university. Danish Siddiqui studied at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) from 2005-2007.

cThe Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) expressed condolences at the demise of Danish Siddiqui. The officiating director of the AJK MCRC stated, ‘Danish was one of the best stars in our hall of fame and a proactive alumnus who returned to share with students his work and experiences. We will miss him dearly, but we will keep his memory alive.’