Tokyo 2020: ‘Anti-Sex’ beds in the Olympic Village to prevent athlete intimacy

Tokyo: Tokyo Olympics officials have launched a new invention, ‘anti-sex’ beds for athletes. The new invention is installed in the games village to make sure that the athletes maintain social distance.

The ‘anti-sex’ beds can withstand only the weight of one person as they are made from cardboard. The officials claim that they are recyclable too. Airweave, the company that manufactured the beds have made 18,000 beds and mattresses for the Olympics and Paralympics. Once both Games are over, the beds will be recycled into paper products and the mattresses will be made into plastic products.

The Olympic officials have also urged all athletes not to use customary condoms. Instead, the organizers have asked athletes to take those condoms home as Olympic game souvenirs. Earlier, Olympic officials had made deals with four condom manufacturers to provide around 160,000 condoms for athletes at the village. But as per the new decision, coandoms will be given to athletes once they leave the village after the Games.