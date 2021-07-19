Breaking News: General Civil Aviation Authority in UAE announces new decision on passenger flight suspension

Dubai: The civil aviation watchdog in UAE, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced that the commercial passenger flights from 16 countries to UAE will remain suspended until further notice. The countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia. Khaleej Times reported this citing a circular issued by GCAA.

Also the authority has barred all UAE nationals from travelling to these countries. Only diplomats and those suffering from medical emergencies are exempted. And only UAE nationals, diplomats and UAE Golden and Silver Residency Visa holders will be allowed to enter the country form the above countries.

‘The current development on the Covid-19 pandemic leads the UAE to impose new flight and passengers’ restrictions. The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary’, said the circular.