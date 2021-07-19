Dispelling Fake News: Anti-sex mattress has netizens in splits

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan dispelled claims of competitors sleeping in so-called ‘anti-sex’ mattresses in the Tokyo Olympics Village by sharing a funny video with his followers.

Keeping the COVID-19 limitations in mind, the Tokyo Olympic organisers have said that they would not permit any sexual behaviour in the Olympic village. It’s even been alleged that the mattresses in the athletes’ dorms are built to collapse if they try to have sex on them. According to reports, the mattresses are constructed of recyclable cardboard and can only support the weight of one person.

McClenaghan, on the other hand, was eager to dismiss the reports. The 21-year-old bounced up and down on his bed in a video posted on Twitter to demonstrate that it did not shatter with any abrupt movements.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

Athletes have been advised not to avail the 160,000 free condoms made available to them during this year’s summer Games for their own safety. Hundreds of thousands of condoms have been provided to athletes since Seoul 1988 in order to encourage safe sex.

The free condoms are provided to athletes from 200 nations who are cocooned in close quarters of the Olympic Village for the duration of the Games. However, because of the ever-present potential of COVID-19 transmission, the organisers do not want them to engage in sexual behaviours.

To avoid an outbreak of COVID-19, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reminded inhabitants of the Olympic Village to follow social distancing guidelines. Anyone who violates the rules faces a variety of consequences, including exclusion from competitions.

By the time the Tokyo Games begin on July 23, 80 percent of potential Olympic and Paralympic competitors will have been completely vaccinated, according to the IOC. They will, however, need to spend some time away from the other inhabitants.