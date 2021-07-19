Happy birthday truly turned happy for this woman

Birthdays are one of the few happy occasions when friends and family gather to rejoice. When a woman was seen alone in a restaurant cutting her birthday cake, the staff and other diners decided to join her.

‘Woman celebrating her birthday alone is joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she’s alone,’ read the caption of the video, which has received over 1.8 million views. Netizens on social media praised the gesture, writing about how the ongoing pandemic has disrupted many people’s lives and isolated them.

Woman who is celebrating her birthday by herself is joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's alone. pic.twitter.com/GdvR7orTDM — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) July 15, 2021

Check out the reactions