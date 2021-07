India to face Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI on Tuesday: Possible Playing XI

Colombo: In cricket, India will face hosts Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI on July 20 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will begin at 3 pm.

India won the first ODI held on July 18 by 7 wickets. Sri Lanka scored 262 runs by losing 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. India overcame the victory target in 36.4 overs by losing 3 wickets. The third ODI will be played on 23rd July. The T20Is will be played on July 25, 27, 29.

Indian team consists of its second-row players, as the frontline players are in England for the Test Series. Shikhar Dhawan is the captain of the team and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain.

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera & Praveen Jayawickrama.

India Team:

Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka Team:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.