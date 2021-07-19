‘Looking for greener pastures’: Urdu poet keeps his options open while criticizing Yogi and Owaisi

Lucknow: Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana claimed that he will migrate to some other place if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second term after the 2022 Assembly Elections. The poet also came down heavily on All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Rana accused that Owaisi and his party are the ‘B’ team of BJP. He urged the Muslims in the state not to fall into the trap of Owaisi.

Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party are the two sides of the same coin. The BJP and Owaisi indulge in shadow boxing to mislead the people. The fact remains that they both polarize the voters and then reap electoral dividends and the major share goes to the BJP. If Yogi becomes the chief minister again, then I will assume that the state is no longer fit for Muslims to live and I will have to migrate to some other place,’ Rana said.

‘The way Muslim youth are being implicated in false cases of terror with pressure cookers to be associated with Al-Qaeda, I am afraid that the ATS may pick me up tomorrow and brand me as a terrorist. I also keep going to Pakistan to participate in mushairas’, said Rana.

The poet also opposed the draft of the population bill launched by the state government. ‘Muslims have eight children so that even if the police pick up two children as terrorists and two children die of coronavirus, then four children would be present in their house to take care of the parents and later perform their last rites in the graveyard’, said Rana.