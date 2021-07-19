‘You will loss 4 lakh if this message did not come to you’: Know Why?

Mumbai: If you have a bank account and you did not receive a message that Rs 330 and Rs 12 are deducted from your account then contact your branch immediately otherwise you will end up losing 4 lakh rupees of welfare schemes.

The Union government has launched several social welfare schemes for the people in the country. But many are ignorant about this. Among the schemes are Pradhan Manthri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. No medical test is needed to join these schemes which also work as life insurance policies. The only essential thing needed is a bank account linked with the Aadhar Card.

Any Indian citizen aged between 18-50 can join Pradhan Manthri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. This plan also works like life insurance and gives you a cover of 2 lakh rupees. The annual premium is Rs 330. The policy has one-year validity and needs to be renewed every year.

The joining criteria for Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana is the same as that of the other one. In this scheme, the person will get a cover of 2 lakh rupees by paying an annual premium of Rs 12. Customers get the facility of Accidental Death / Disability Insurance Cover in this. This policy cover lasts from 1st June to 31st May and every year the customer has to renew it.

The premium will be automatically debited from the account if the account has an auto-debit option. Otherwise, customers will have to pay the premium carefully on or before the due date.