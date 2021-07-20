Country eases travel advisory for India

New York: The US administration has eased the travel advisory for India. The US has lowered both India and Pakistan from Level 4 to Level 3. The US administration said that advisory encouraging travel to India comes in the wake of acknowledgment of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the region.

US citizens are banned from travelling to countries included in Level 4. The US authorities urge people to reconsider travel to countries included in Level 3. The US imposed a travel ban on India on May 5.

‘Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,’ said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).