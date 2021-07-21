Great expectations! Government plans to vaccinate 60% population soon

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala state government is planning to vaccinate 60% of the population within two or three months. The state government said this in an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court.

As per the data in the affidavit, 45% of people aged above 18 has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 18% of people were fully vaccinated. The state government claimed that it is vigorously vaccinating people and has launched a scientific and practical approach in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The test positivity rate had slipped to 10% from 30% due to the steps taken by the government, says the affidavit.

‘It is submitted that the state has vaccinated 45% of its 18+ population with at least one dose and 18% have been vaccinated with two doses. Vaccine waste is negative in the state and the state has used more vaccines that was allocated to it by systematically using the wastage portion. The state is expected to vaccinate at least 6% of its population within two or three months in the present phase, subject to availability of a sufficient number of vaccines,’ said the affidavit.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court has raised severe criticism against the state government for relaxing lockdown restrictions during Bakrid.