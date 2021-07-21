Gulf country announces free residency, visit visa extension

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has announced that the validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas will be extended without fees or charges for all expatriates until August 31, 2021. The authority launched this as per the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

As per the announcement, residence permits, as well as exit and re-entry visas of expats who are in the countries from which entry is suspended, will be extended. Also the validity of visit visas for visitors who are in the countries from which entry is suspended will be extended.

The visas and residency permits will be extended electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre.