Wet shoot- Actress shares amusing anecdote

Ritika Singh, a real-life boxer, made her acting debut in Sudha Kongara’s groundbreaking sports drama ‘Irudhi Suttru,’ starring Madhavan as her partner. Her powerful performance at the age of nineteen won her rave reviews and awards and she continued her good work in subsequent films such as ‘Aandavan Kattalai’ and ‘Oh My Kadavule’.

Rithika shared on Instagram a mishap that occurred during the shoot, which worked to her advantage. She wrote, ‘Swipe to see what happened before @anitakamaraj shot these amazing photos and videos We did not plan to shoot a wet look during this photoshoot. But I ended up falling into the pond and got fully submerged like a submarine I couldn’t stop laughing after getting out of the pond, coz the way I fell was the funniest thing ever But our team handled this like a pro and we ended up getting the best shots after the silly accident!’

Ritika will be seen in ‘Pichaikaaran 2’ with Vijay Antony, ‘Boxer’ with Arun Vijay and ‘Vanangamudi’ with Arvind Swamy.