Gulf country announces new travel ban

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to Indonesia. The Interior Ministry urged all Saudi citizens to avoid travelling to the country due to Covid-19 infection.

The interior ministry called on the citizens, who are already in Indonesia, to exercise caution, stay away from areas witnessing the spread of the virus, follow all precautionary measures and return to the Kingdom at the earliest.

Also Read: No! says China rejecting virus reinvestigation by WHO

Last month, Saudi Arabia had lifted its air travel restrictions thereby allowing international flights to and from the kingdom to largely resume. Meanwhile, the authorities in the country had included some countries on the ‘red list,’ banning Saudi residents from departing without prior special permission.

Countries in Red List:

Afghanistan

Armenia

Belarus

The Democratic Republic of Congo

India

Iran

Lebanon

Libya

Somalia

Syria

Turkey

Venezuela

Yemen

Ethiopia

UAE

Vietnam