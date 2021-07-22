Gulf country announces new travel ban

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to Indonesia. The Interior Ministry urged all Saudi citizens to avoid travelling to the country due to Covid-19 infection.
The interior ministry called on the citizens, who are already in Indonesia, to exercise caution, stay away from areas witnessing the spread of the virus, follow all precautionary measures and return to the Kingdom at the earliest.
Last month, Saudi Arabia had lifted its air travel restrictions thereby allowing international flights to and from the kingdom to largely resume. Meanwhile, the authorities in the country had included some countries on the ‘red list,’ banning Saudi residents from departing without prior special permission.
Countries in Red List:
Afghanistan
Armenia
Belarus
The Democratic Republic of Congo
India
Iran
Lebanon
Libya
Somalia
Syria
Turkey
Venezuela
Yemen
Ethiopia
UAE
Vietnam
???? ????? ?????? ???????? : ??? ??? ????????? ??????? ?? ??? ??????? ??? ?????????? ???? ????????? ????????? ???? ?????? ?????? ??? ???????. pic.twitter.com/pbLGW4HBsD
— ????? ???????? (@MOISaudiArabia) July 21, 2021
