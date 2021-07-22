New farm laws: Farmers plan to protest outside Parliament

New Delhi: With farm unions now at Parliament, the protest against the three agricultural reform laws has come full circle. The unions are demanding that the laws be repealed. Anil Baijal, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, has approved a staggering agitation at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session but farmers say the government must ensure there will be no conflict or chaos as during the previous protest on Republic Day.

‘Parliament passed these laws, and they must take responsibility for repealing them. All Opposition MPs have been notified that they must raise the issue in the House while we sit outside at Jantar Mantar. Since the last round of negotiations ended on January 22, there had been no progress. Thus, the return to the legislature. There won’t be any hullabaloo. For as long as Parliament meets every day, we will hold them accountable to the people’s interests. There will be a parallel Parliament’, said Jagmohan Singh, the leader of the Dakaunda faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Punjab.

Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union and a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha platform of all protesting unions, welcomed the L-G’s approval. He said, ‘We have been in touch with the Delhi Police, and they have applied to the government for this official permission. Neither an attempt at entering Parliament nor an attempt to accost MPs will be made. MPs would not even speak at the Kisan Sansads at Jantar Mantar’.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said that the ball was in the government’s court to prevent the peaceful agitation from being hijacked by the SKM’s daily contingent of 200 protesters. ‘We do not want any agents to enter and create a bad name for the movement, since that was done on January 26. Vandalism was created by people who were not part of the movement. If that happens again, the government is responsible’, he added.

The police have received a list indicating that all protesters are coming in special buses from the Singhu border, and they must all wear identification cards and carry Aadhaar cards. ‘No outsider is allowed to enter with us. Some extremist groups, who are not members of the SKM, have said they will enter Parliament and declare Khalistan Zindabad. It’s not our job to do that. There are terrorists in the country, and it is the government’s responsibility to identify them and stop them,’ said Mr. Mollah.