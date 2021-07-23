Gulf country limits cinemas, indoor events and conferences to vaccinated people

Manama: National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus in Bahrain announced that only fully vaccinated people who had completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccine, those who have recovered from Covid-19 and children under 12 years old accompanied by a vaccinated person will be allowed to enter and participate in indoor events, conferences, cinemas and indoor sports events. They must show their green shields on the ‘BeAware’ app.

Shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms, swimming pools, barbershops, salons and spas will be open to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. People will be allowed to attend education and training institutions, but they must follow the safety measures.

Bahrain imposed severe restrictions in the country during Eid Al Adha holidays to contain the spread of infection.