‘American Seoul’ series starts at Hulu

Lana Cho will work on the Korean dynasty drama series ‘American Seoul’ as a writer. The series will be written and executive produced by Cho. She’s worked as a writer-producer on shows like ‘Greek,’ The CW’s ‘Arrow,’ and Hulu’s ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ series, according to Deadline.

‘American Seoul’ is a film about a young Korean-American adoptee who moves to Seoul for a job opportunity and discovers she is the heir to a Korean dynasty. Sebastian Lee and David Kim will also serve as executive producers on the show. Apart from ‘American Seoul,’ Cho is also working on a feature film adaptation of Maurene Goo’s young adult novel ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ for Netflix.

A big pop star and a tabloid photographer fall in love after a Hong Kong adventure in the film.