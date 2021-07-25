‘India’s Women Power’: Indian wrestler Priya Malik bags gold medal

Budapest: Woman has once again made India proud at international sports events. Indian wrestler Priya Malik won a gold medal in the women’s 73 kg weight category at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Budapest in Hungary on Sunday. The news comes just a day after wrestler Mirabai Chanu won silver medal in the Women’s 49 kg category yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Malik defeated Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus by 5-0 in the finals. Priya Malik is the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Wrestling championship. She had won gold medals at the National Cadet Championship in Patna and at the National School Games.
Earlier on Thursday, another Indian wrestler Varsha had won the bronze medal in the 65 kg category by defeating Duygu Gen of Turkey.
