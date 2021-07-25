Mia Khalifa Announces Divorce

Mia Khalifa, a former adult star, has divorced her Swedish husband Robert Sandberg after two years of marriage. In the year 2019, she and Robert got engaged. Mia announced on her Instagram account that she is cancelling her upcoming wedding and that she and her husband have been trying to make their marriage work for almost a year but have been unable to overcome their differences. ‘We can confidently state that we gave our all to make our marriage work, but after nearly a year of therapy and efforts, we walked away knowing that we have a friend in each other and that we tried,’ she wrote.

‘We will always love and respect each other because we know that our breakup was caused by the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that neither of us can blame on the other,’ she continued. We’re ending this chapter with no regrets and beginning a new one, separated but linked by incredible family, friends, and a love for our dogs.