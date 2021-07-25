Telangana’s Ramappa Temple is latest UNESCO world heritage site in India

Telangana: The 13th-century Ramappa in Palampet, Telangana, was designated as a ‘World Heritage Site’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Sunday.

During the World Heritage Committee’s ongoing virtual meeting, an agreement was achieved in this respect.

While Norway objected to the inscription, Russia spearheaded an effort to get the temple designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The action was backed by a group of 17 countries.

Australia, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russian Federation, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Uganda are presently members of the World Heritage Committee.

G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, made the announcement on Sunday. In a tweet, he said: ‘It gives me immense pleasure to share that UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana.’

PM Modi responded to the news on Twitter, saying: ‘Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness.’

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

The Ramalingeswara temple, also known as the Ramappa temple, is named after Ramappa, the temple’s primary sculptor. It’s one of the few temples in the world named for the sculptor who created it.

‘The mediaeval Deccan temple dates back to 1213 AD and was built under the patronage of the Kakatiya ruler Kakati Ganapathi Deva under the authority of his Chief Commander Rudra Samani at Ranakude in the Atukuru province,’ as per the Telangana Tourism.

Also Read: Flex board describing CM Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘God of Kerala’ triggers controversy

The temple is in the Venkatapur Mandal in Telangana’s Mulugu (ancient Warangal) district. The most noteworthy aspect of this temple, aside from its design and exquisite carvings on the walls, pillars and ceilings, is that it was built with bricks which are so light that they can float on water.

The temple took approximately 40 years to build and is situated on a 6-foot-high platform with a cruciform design in a valley. A shikharam crowns the temple chamber, which is encircled by pradakshinapatha.