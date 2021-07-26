Gulf country makes vaccination mandatory for using public transport

Riyadh: As per the revised guidelines issued by authorities in Saudi Arabia, only vaccinated people will be allowed to use public transport services in the country from August 1. Also, entry to venues of entertainment or sports activities, educational facilities will be limited to vaccinated people. This was announced by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs in the country.

As per the guidelines issued, to enter economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment, educational, social, or sports activities vaccination is mandatory. Also, only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter governmental or private establishments, whether as an employee or a visitor.

All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app. Earlier the Saudi government has banned non-vaccinated residents from going abroad.