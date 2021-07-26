Nani wraps shoot, for his supernatural thriller film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Telugu superstar Nani has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming supernatural thriller film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

Nani made the announcement on his Twitter and Instagram on Monday morning. He shared an image of himself from the film set where he was seated with his back turned towards the camera.

A tweet from the banner Niharika Entertainment’s official account read: ‘With a great star, there forms a supportive team to make an epic film. Special Thanks to you Dear Natural. @NameisNani garu.’

According to reports, the actor will be seen playing a Bengali man and will be co-starring actresses Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty.

Rahul Sankritiyan is the director of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. It also stars Madonna Sebastian.

The actor, who dropped his twenty-fifth film as hero, ‘V’, on OTT closing year, is waiting for the launch of his new Telugu movie ‘Tuck Jugadish’.