First time in three months, India records less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

According to data from the Union health ministry, India had less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases after 132 days, and its active caseload had dropped below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday. According to data updated at 8 a.m., there were 29,689 new coronavirus infections in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,40,951, with 415 new fatalities bringing the death toll to 4,21,382.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,06,21,469, with a case fatality rate of 1.34 percent, according to the report. The number of active cases has decreased to 3,98,100, accounting for 1.27 percent of all infections. It stated that the national COVID-19 recovery rate had improved to 97.39 percent. The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours.

On Monday, 17,20,110 COVID-19 tests were administered, bringing the total number of tests administered to 45,91,64,121. The daily optimism rate has dropped to 1.73 percent. According to ministry data, the weekly positivity rate was 2.33 percent. So far, 44.19 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

On August 7, India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. On September 28, it crossed the 60 lakh mark, then the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19.