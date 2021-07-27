Gulf country to resume flights to two more countries

Kuwait City: Kuwait decided to resume passenger flight service to two more countries. Kuwait Cabinet has taken the decision to resume flight services to Morocco and Maldives from August 1.

The Cabinet has also decided to resume all social activities including summits, social events and children’s activities. But only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter officially added to the royal line of succession

Also, from August 1, the unvaccinated people will be allowed only to enter pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, food and catering marketing outlets. The unvaccinated will not be allowed to enter other public places.

Earlier on July 1, Kuwait had resumed direct flights to several destinations including Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland.