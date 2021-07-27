Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain in hockey

Tokyo: In hockey, the Indian men’s team defeated Spain by 3-0 in the Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics. Thus the Indian team is placed in the second position in Pool A.

For India, Rupinder Pal Singh scored two goals and Simranjeeth Singh scored one goal. India ranked fourth in the world ranking, dominated in the match and put pressure on Spain. India got the first chance in the eighth minute but Simranjeeth missed it but later in the 14th minute Simranjeet scored the first goal for India.

‘Better result today, but a lot of things to work on from an improvement perspective. The fact that we gave too many corners, that’s always a concern when that happens. But the team did really well in terms of defending,’ said chief coach Graham Reid. ‘The first quarter was played very well, we could move the ball really well and it was exactly what we planned to do. We struggled a bit in the second and third quarters,’ said Reid.

India defeated New Zealand by 3-2 in their first match and later lost to Australia by 7-1. India will now face Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.