Dulquer Salmaan shares first look of ‘Lieutenant Ram’ on his birthday

First and foremost, Dulquer Salmaan, happy birthday! On Wednesday, the Malayalam actor will celebrate his 35th birthday, and he has devised a unique plan to virtually involve his fans in the festivities. Dulquer Salmaan debuted the first trailer for his upcoming Telugu film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, on the morning of his birthday.

Dulquer Salmaan debuted his Lieutenant Ram character with a first look poster as well as a behind-the-scenes video. The film is tentatively titled Production No 7, and the BTS video is a montage of snippets of Dulquer Salmaan’s onscreen character. In the first look poster, Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram can be seen riding pillion on a cycle with a letter in his hand – presumably from a loved one, as suggested by the smile on his face.

Sharing the poster of his new film, Dulquer Salmaan said it’s the birthday gift he received from the makers of his new film: ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for the outpouring of love and birthday greetings! My producers and the captain of our ship have given me a small birthday present. This was a wonderful surprise! The making-of video can be found in my stories! It gives you a sense of how unique this film will be. I’m overjoyed to be able to share this with you all.’