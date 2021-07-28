Gulf country announces 3-year travel ban for flying to red-list countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced that it will impose a three-year travel ban on all citizens travelling to countries included in the ‘red list’. Saudi Arabian government had earlier banned travelling to countries included in the red list and has also imposed a suspension of flights from these countries. Saudi government took this decision as the Ministry of Interior had received information about citizens travelling to prohibited countries by violating the measures imposed by the government.

‘Anyone who is proven to be involved will be subject to legal accountability and heavy penalties upon their return and will be banned from travel for three years. The Ministry of Interior stresses that citizens are still banned from travelling directly or via another country to these states or any other that has yet to control the pandemic or where the new strains have spread,’ said an interior ministry official.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India’s schedule for today

The countries in the red list include Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Pakistan, South Africa, Vietnam, Belarus, Venezuela, Somalia, Armenia, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Libya, Lebanon, DRC and the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas where Covid-19 cases are on the rise and to take all precautionary measures regardless of their destination.