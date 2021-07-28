Gulf country bans unvaccinated citizens from foreign travel

Kuwait City: Only vaccinated citizens will be allowed to travel to foreign countries in Kuwait. This decision will come into force from August 1. Children under the age of 16, pregnant women with a pregnancy proof certificate from the authorities and people with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated will be exempted from this rule.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers coming to Kuwait must have a negative PCR test. The test must be taken before they board the flights. All visitors will have to undergo a 7-day home quarantine unless they take a PCR test inside Kuwait that comes out negative.

Kuwait had also announced that it will resume flight services to Morocco and Maldives from August 1. Earlier on July 1, Kuwait had resumed direct flights to several destinations including Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland.

Kuwait cabinet had also decided to resume all social activities including summits, social events and children’s activities. But only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter.