Commodity Market: Gold prices surged marginally

Mumbai: The price of the yellow metal has rose to a one-week high on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures were trading at Rs 47,780 per 10 gram, higher by Rs 194 or 0.41%. September silver futures are trading at Rs 67,203 per kilogram, higher by Rs 813. On Wednesday, gold was at Rs 47,577 per 10 gram and silver at Rs 66,390 per kilo.

The price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 35,920 per 8 gram, higher by Rs 80 and one gram gold is priced at Rs 4490, up by Rs 10. On Tuesday, the price was at Rs 35,840 per 8 gram and Rs 4480 per one gram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold surged 0.5% to US dollar 1815.56 per ounce. US gold futures also climbed 0.9% to US dollar 1815.30 per ounce.