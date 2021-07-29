Govt announces quota for OBCs and EWS in all-India medical admissions

From the current academic year, 2021-22, the Central government announced a 27% quota for OBCs and a 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses.

“This decision would benefit every year nearly 1500 OBC students in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduation,” a statement issued by the health ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the decision a ‘landmark’ one that will ‘immensely’ help thousands of young people every year.

In a tweet, he said, ‘Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year. This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country.’