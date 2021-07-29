India slams Pakistan for holding polls in PoK

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for holding assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) and has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the issue stating that it was an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, also expressed strong opposition to references to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent joint press statement issued by Pakistan and China, asserting that the union territories of J-K and Ladakh have always been and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India.

The spokesperson reacted angrily to the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying Pakistan has ‘no locus standi on these Indian territories’ and must vacate all Indian territories under its illegal occupation.

‘The so-called elections in Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation are nothing more than an attempt by Pakistan to hide its illegal occupation and the material changes it has made in these territories,’ he said in an online press conference.