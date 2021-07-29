Prime Minister becomes most followed politician in social media

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media popularity is witnessing a meteoric rise. The Prime Minister has crossed yet another milestone on social media and has become the most followed active politician on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed leader on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. On Wednesday, the number of people following him on Twitter crossed 70 million. The Prime Minister started using Twitter in 2009 and in 2010, he had only 1 lakh followers. In July 2020, the PM’s Twitter followers had crossed the 60 million mark.

After Narendra Modi, the Twitter page of Pope Francis is the most followed Twitter account with a combined following of over 53 million followers. US President Joe Biden has 30.9 million followers and former US president Barack Obama has 129.8 million followers. President of France Emmanuel Macron has 7.1 million Twitter followers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a following of 26.3 million on Twitter whereas Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 19.4 million followers.

Former US President Donald Trump was the most followed politician on Twitter with around 88.7 million followers, but his account was deleted after the Capitol Violence.