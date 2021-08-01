Birthday gift!: Fan paints Sonu Sood’s 50,000 sq ft picture. Watch video

One of Sonu Sood’s fans made the actor’s birthday on July 30 a little bit more special by planning a surprise for him. Sonu Sood fan and renowned artist Vipul Mirajkar has painted a massive 50000 sq ft portrait of the actor.

The video of the portrait was posted by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account and has gone viral.

Sonu made his film debut with a Tamil film called ‘Kallazhagar’ in 1999, but got his first Bollywood break with ‘Shaheed-E-Azam’ in 2002. The actor has earned fame not only in Bollywood and Tollywood, but also in the Chinese film industry, as he made his debut in the 2016 film, Xuanzang.

In July 2016, he started a production company named Shakti Sagar Productions in memory of his father.

He married Sonali Sood at the age of 23. There are two sons– Ayanna and Eshan– who make the couple proud parents.