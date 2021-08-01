Rhea Chakraborty gets a big boost in career. Read to know how.

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news constantly since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home more than a year ago. Because she had a relationship with SSR, Sushant’s family held her responsible for his suspicious death as well. The effect of this was devastating for her career and most producers and directors no longer considered her for future films.

The movie-makers of Chehere, which stars Rhea Chakraborty with Amitabh Bachchan and Imraan Hashmi, didn’t include the actress’s picture in the promotional images. Despite many believing that Rhea’s career won’t take off from here, recent developments indicate that she is ready to expand internationally.

The media has reported that Rhea Chakraborty has been approached by not just one but three leading talent agencies from Hollywood who want to help her meet good directors and land international projects. However, Rhea has yet to decide whether or not to connect with global banners.

Recently, there were rumors that Rhea would be entering Bigg Boss 15. The actress has neither confirmed nor denied that the makers of Bigg Boss have approached her because as of today, she is one of the most controversial people in Bollywood.

Many Bollywood actresses, such as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, have achieved international success in recent years. Furthermore, Alia Bhatt has signed a deal with a Hollywood talent agency and is expected to look for global projects.

With OTT platforms bringing the western and eastern entertainment industries together, it won’t be surprising if Rhea Chakraborty appears in some international OTT or movie projects in the future.