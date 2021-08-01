Actor Sonu Sood joins Special Olympics Bharat as its brand ambassador

Sonu Sood has signed on as the brand ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat. Sonu interacted with the Special Athletes at a virtual event attended by over 500 athletes, coaches, families, officials and volunteers, providing answers to their questions and admiring their achievements. In the first session, he participated in a demonstration of the #WalkForInclusion movement of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region in order to begin his journey toward the Inclusion Revolution of the Special Olympics movement.

Sonu spoke about his role as ambassador, saying: ‘Today is a very special day for me and I am thrilled to join this journey of Inclusion with Special Olympics Bharat. Through their sporting performances, each and every Special Olympics Athlete redefines human spirit that stands tall in the face of every challenge. I wish luck to all of them to do their best and showcase their skills with confidence which in itself would send a strong message to the world that they deserve to be mainstreamed. I feel privileged to join the Special Olympics Bharat family and vouch to make this platform even bigger and resonate with people all over the country. I support SO Bharat. I support the Inclusion Revolution.’

During the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan in January 2022, Sonu will lead the Indian Special Olympics athletes. He said: ‘I feel honored to have this opportunity to be with our team in Russia for the Special Olympics World Winter Games. We will together inspire our athletes to give their best and cheer them on with such passion that the roar of support will echo back home in India as well.’

The Special Olympics Bharat Chair, Mallika Nadda, said: ‘I wish to convey my gratitude to Sonu Sood for accepting our offer to join the Special Olympics family. We are certain that he will play a major role in giving a new direction to the Special Olympics movement in India and help the cause of persons with Intellectual Disabilities all over the world. Sonu Sood has offered his support to Special Olympics Bharat on several occasions in the past, and we are excited that he is now going to lead the Special Olympics movement. We look forward to working together with Sonu Sood in our effort to provide an equal opportunity and the dignity of life for persons with intellectual disabilities.’