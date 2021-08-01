Mrunal Thakur announces her Telugu debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur announced on Sunday that she would be making her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film is produced by Swapna Cinema and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

As she celebrated her 29th birthday on Sunday, the actress posted a picture of her character Sita from the yet-to-be-titled film online. ‘Here’s a gift from me to you on my special day! Thank you @swapnacinema for this! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely @dqsalmaan,’ Thakur wrote.

The actor, who has appeared in Hindi films like ‘Super 30’ and ‘Batla House’, was recently cast in Farhan Akhtar-led sports drama ‘Toofaan’. She has also appeared in the Marathi movies ‘Vitti Dandu’ and ‘Surajya’.

Rahgavapudi, who is known for ‘LIE’ and ‘Padi Padi Leche Manasu’, shared the character’s teaser video.

‘Happy birthday, Sita! May you keep rising and shining,’ the director wrote.

The movie, which includes music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, was announced on July 28 to celebrate Salmaan’s 35th birthday. The Malayalam actor Salmaan, who plays Lieutenant Ram in his second Telugu film after ‘Mahanati’, made his Hindi film debut with ‘Karwaan’ in 2018. In 2019, he appeared opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in ‘The Zoya Factor’.