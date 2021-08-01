Karnataka stops all bus services to Kasaragod amid Covid surge in Kerala

Bengaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district government has decided to suspend all bus services to Kasaragod for a week beginning August 1st, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra KV said on Saturday.

He said the decision was made at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority.

Kerala has been reporting daily infection rates of over 20,000, the highest of any state in the country.

In the light of an increase in the number of cases in Kerala and its adjoining Karnataka districts, Rajendra and city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited Talapady check-post on Friday.

During the visit, Rajendra stated that because a large number of people commute between Kasaragod in Kerala and Dakshina Kannada on a daily basis for a variety of reasons, including medical assistance, education and business, a high level of vigilance was required due to the high Covid positivity rate in Kerala.

His visit to the border area occurred after the state government instructed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and district Deputy Commissioners to closely monitor the Covid situation in their jurisdictions and implement additional restrictions if necessary.

The administration stated in an order that the Covid situation in the state was being continually watched and that there had been a surge in the number of new cases in the surrounding states as well as in a few locations within the state.

‘Therefore, Chief Commissioner – BBMP, Deputy Commissioners of the districts are directed to strictly monitor COVID situation in their respective jurisdictions and based on their assessment of the situation, may impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary,’ it said.