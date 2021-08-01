‘Kerala Model Secularism’: BJP leader hits out Kerala government

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya came down heavily on Kerala government by saying that the government is dragging ‘secularism’ during a health emergency. Malviya criticized the state Health Minister’s request to avoid events and gatherings during Onam.

‘This is #KerelaModel of secularism. Lockdown restrictions were eased between 18-20th July to allow people to come out for Bakrid, despite caution from all concerned, including the Supreme Court. Health emergency being viewed through the prism of religion and vote bank! Abhorrent,’ tweeted Malviya.

Earlier the state government had eased the lockdown restrictions for three days from July 18 to 20 during Eid Al Adha. This decision of the state government had received widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had also come down heavily on the government for allowing relaxations.

On Saturday, Kerala had recorded 41,649 new Coronavirus cases taking the total number of active cases to 4,08,920. At present, the state accounts for 50% of the national Covid-19 cases.