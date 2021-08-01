‘Museum of the Future’ in this country listed as one of world’s most beautiful museum

Dubai: The Museum of the Future in Dubai has already been hailed as a major global attraction – even before it has opened its doors to the public. National Geographic magazine named it one among the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet.

Other notable museums included the Shanghai Museum of Astronomy in China, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the US capital, Washington and the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum in Spain.

The stunning landmark in downtown Dubai was praised for its dazzling design and cutting-edge technology in the rankings. Construction of the museum is nearing its conclusion, although a firm opening date has not been announced.

‘The emirate’s ambitions are reflected in an engineering miracle like Dubai’s Museum of the Future that has been globally recognized as the world’s most beautiful museums even before its completion,’ said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Dubai Future Foundation.

‘The museum presents the UAE’s and the world’s gateway to the future with its design and latest technologies. The engineering icon positions Dubai as a testbed for emerging technologies and an exploration base for talents, inventors and creative professionals from all over the world to unravel the greatest challenges that will shape the future of humanity,’ Mr. Al Gergawi said. ‘Once complete, the museum will give visitors a glimpse of the future.’

Covering an area of 30,000 square meters, the seven-storey pillarless construction stands 77 meters tall. Its stainless steel facade, which has a total area of 17,000 square metres, is illuminated by 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy made by the Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.

The museum is connected by two bridges. The first one extends to Jumeirah Emirates Towers, while the second links it to Emirates Towers metro station, at a length of 212 metres. The facade consists of 1,024 plates built entirely by robots, a first of its kind in the Middle East. According to officials, each plate consists of four layers created in 16 steps.

The Museum of the Future in Dubai will be powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy generated by a station at the building. The park surrounding the museum features 80 species of plants and a state-of-the-art irrigation system.

The design of the building was done by Sean Keila. As a unique architectural model, the venue has already won the Tikla International Building Award. Design and engineering software company Autodesk described the museum as one of the world’s most innovative buildings.