Friendship Day special: SS Rajamouli releases the first song from ‘RRR’

SS Rajamouli unveiled the first song from his upcoming magnum opus, RRR (‘Raama Roudra Rushitam’), on Sunday. Dosti is the song that celebrates the friendship between Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and there couldn’t have been a better day to release it than on Friendship Day. Dosti is available in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The video for the song features musicians Amit Trivedi, MM Kreem, Anirudh and Vijay, as well as Jr NTR and Ram Charan who appear with the musicians later on in the video. This soulful song has been produced by MM Kreem and has been sung in Hindi by Amit Trivedi.

Here is the music video for the song Dosti:

SS Rajamouli revealed the song on Twitter today. In his tweet, he shared the link to the Telugu version of the song. SS Rajamouli tweeted the following link: ‘This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces – Ramaraju and Bheem.’

Check out the tweet from SS Rajamouli here:

In RRR, Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan plays Ramaraju.

Earlier this year, the makers of RRR released a poster of the film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Along with the poster, the makers also announced that the film’s shoot is nearing completion.

Moving at a rapid pace ??

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

In addition to Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt will portray Ram Charan’s love interest in RRR, on the contrary, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s mentor. The film will be released in five languages on October 13 this year.