The 44th session of Unesco’s World Heritage Committee concluded in Fuzhou, China’s Fujian province capital, with 34 new sites added to the World Heritage List. The latest inscriptions, which include 29 cultural sites and five natural ones, brought the total number of sites on Unesco’s World Heritage List to 1,154 as the session ended on Saturday, according to Xinhua news agency.

‘Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China’ in Fujian is one of the newly added sites, bringing the total number of world heritage sites in the country to 56.

After a minor change to Shennongjia’s boundaries during the session, the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve became an official part of the Hubei Shennongjia World Heritage Site.

The Liverpool – Maritime Mercantile City of Britain was removed from the list of world heritage sites by the Committee.

It was the first world heritage site to be decommissioned in the last decade.

During the session, the Fuzhou Declaration was adopted, reiterating the principles of the Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage and calling for increased support for developing countries.

According to Tian, the session fulfilled Unesco’s global Priority Africa strategy, as two African properties were added to the list for the first time.

The Committee also unanimously agreed to remove the Salonga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from the List of World Heritage danger sites because of its achievements and progress in eliminating threats of war and illegal poaching.