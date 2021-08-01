Video of ‘real-life’ SpongeBob & Patrick Star goes viral

If you were a youngster in the 1990s, you almost certainly grew up watching one of the most popular cartoons of all time, ‘SpongeBob SquarePants.’ The show had a significant impact on our lives and taught us a lot about life and friendship. But who would have guessed that SpongeBob and his pal Patrick would actually exist in the real world?

They didn’t exist until an American scientist named Christopher Mah discovered them in the Atlantic Ocean. He couldn’t believe his eye what he saw and wanted to share it with the rest of the world. He stated on Twitter while uploading a photo of the actual SpongeBob and Patrick, ‘I normally avoid these (references)..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge Bob and Patrick!’

Scientific names: Hertwigia (sponge) and Chondraster (starfish) #Okeanos — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

Both were found at a depth of 1,885 metres in the Atlantic Ocean, near the Retriever Seamount, an undersea mountain. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer discovered the finding this week.

According to biologist Mah, who specialises in sea stars, there are at least a thousand types of sea sponges in the water, although they are seldom square in shape. Mah said, ‘I thought it would be funny to make the comparison, which for once was actually kind of comparable to the iconic images/colors of the cartoon characters.’

He was also taken aback by the brilliant yellow color of the sea sponge, which is rare to find, so far down in the sea.

Mah says that sea sponges are a preferred menu item for starfish, so 'Patrick' most likely had food, not friendship, on the mind, according to Business Insider.

The starfish’s scientific name is Chondraster, while the sponge in the photograph belongs to the genus Hertwigia. Since the photo was released on social media, netizens have gone crazy, sharing and like it several times.