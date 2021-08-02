India-Qatar air bubble deal extended

Doha: The air bubble deal between India and Qatar has been extended for August. The Indian Embassy in Qatar has announced this.

‘Air Bubble Arrangement between India and Qatar has been extended for the month of August 2021,’ Indian Embassy tweeted.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new entry rules for passengers from India, Pakistan, other Asian countries

India has signed air bubble deals with 24 countries after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended all commercial passenger flights from and to India. Special international flights can be undertaken by their airlines between their borders under the air bubble agreement.

Since March 23, 2020, international passenger flights have been put to a stop in India. DGCA had earlier extended the suspension till August 31,2021.