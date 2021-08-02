Police book woman and taxi driver in road rage incident: Video

Lucknow: A video of a girl thrashing and slapping a taxi driver in the middle of a road at Awadh crossing in Lucknow was viral on social media. The incident took place on July 30 at around 9.40 pm. The video ignited severe outrage on the social media platforms and netizens had come forward asking justice for the driver.

In the video that is circulating social media, a woman can be seen slapping the cab driver in the middle of a zebra crossing. The woman continues her attack although a traffic police personnel can be seen interfering in the issue. The taxi driver can be heard saying that the woman has broken his phone and to call lady police. But none of the people intervened in the matter.

In another video, a man comes to rescue the driver and as he tries to stop the woman from hitting the driver, the girl even hits him. The woman kept saying that the driver’s car hit her. The total incident has created heavy traffic jam in the city.

Today, another video was also shared on the social media. In the new video, the woman can be seen crossing the road amidst heavy traffic. She does not even notice that the traffic signal was green for the drivers. The driver stops the car immediately in order to prevent hitting her. But she starts to hit his car and later gets him out of it and slaps him.

The video was first shared on Twitter by a handle named Megh Updates with the caption, ‘Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone in spite of him asking for Reason. ‘Netizens have also started to trend the hashtag #ArrestLucknowGirl against the woman in the video.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday informed that they had sent a team to the spot as they got information. ‘At that time, there were no videos available as evidence. Thus, we filed a case under Section 151 against the girl and let her go with a warning. The men were presented in front of the magistrate, and bail was granted. However, now as we have video evidence of the case and know the story that the girl narrated in her complaint is not adding up. We have initiated the investigation, and the case will be presented in the court after investigation,’ said police officials.

‘UPDATE #Lucknow Case: Restless, I called up Krishna Nagar PS. Been informed that driver & other man were booked under 151. #Priyadarshini was also booked under 107/14. She was let go from PS while men were let go after appearing in front of Magistrate. As expected, this woman made allegations of molestation and misbehaviour by the driver but police now has all evidences to discredit her claims. I am told the driver & other man have filed a complaint against her which may convert into FIR. #ArrestLucknowGirl

Been informed that @adgzonelucknow will release a media byte on the case. When I asked SHO why @lucknowtraffic officer didn’t stop woman from slapping, this is what he said – “Purush officer the na. Vo agar beech mein aate to unpar bhi aarop lag sakta hai,’ said a freelance journalist Deepika Bhardwaj after talking with the police officials.